Survey | Have you got your acne under control? Answer the survey

Inquiry|Have you got your acne skin in shape? Let me know how it went.

Acne is often a persistent problem. Sometimes the skin may feel better until the familiar companion returns again. Many are ready to try almost anything to get their skin in shape.

HS is looking for people to interview who have struggled with acne skin for a long time but finally got their acne under control.

What helped the skin heal? Did you find a medication that works or did you get your skin in shape with some other means?

We are looking for interviewees for the story, who would be ready to tell about their experiences in the story with their own name and face. Answer the survey and tell us about your experiences.