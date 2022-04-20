Survey Have you chosen a duunari profession even though your parents are highly educated? Answer the survey

Thursday, April 21, 2022
Have you chosen a duunari profession even though your parents are highly educated? Answer the survey

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2022
in World Europe
Has your career choice surprised others? Answer the survey and tell us about your experiences.

Many can from their childhood home to the kind of profession they choose. The educational and career choices of parents are linked to where offspring ends up.

Indeed, it may seem contradictory if one’s own choice of education is very different from that of a childhood family. HS is previously told me how it feels to start university studies after a working-class childhood.

Now we do the story of the children of highly educated parents who have chosen the profession of duunar for themselves.

How did the career choice feel? What pressures or expectations were involved? Have others commented on your choice?

Comments from respondents who have left their contact information may be used in the story as unidentified. In addition, the supplier may contact those respondents who have given permission.

We do not publish contact information, but the principle of HS is that the identity of the people quoted in the story must be known to the editor.

Recommended

