Survey | Have you been stared at at the gym? Answer HS’s survey

If you get unwanted attention at the gym, such as staring, the whole hobby may suffer. HS collects readers’ experiences on the subject.

Helsingin Sanomat was published on the opinion page on Thursday opinion piece, in which the reader told about a young adult in his family who is struggling with a lot of excess weight. The youngster started training in the gym last year, but recently announced that he does not want to continue. The reason, according to the article, was that the youngster was subjected to completely uninhibited staring and snickering at the gym.

Have you personally experienced stares at the gym because of your appearance, age, gender or some other reason? What kind of feelings have the looks evoked in you? Have you found a hall where the atmosphere is accepting and encouraging? Answer HS’s survey.

