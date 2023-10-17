Tuesday, October 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Survey | Have you been cheated on an online buying and selling platform? Answer the survey

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Survey | Have you been cheated on an online buying and selling platform? Answer the survey

Did you not receive the item you paid for? Did you send your property to a scammer who, instead of paying, disappeared like the earth swallowed him? Answer the survey and tell us about your experiences at online stores.

Divers online flea markets and other buying and selling sites are convenient for recycling goods, but you can also encounter a criminal in the middle of a transaction. That’s why the police occasionally remind in public what kind of precautions should be taken in virtual trading.

#Survey #cheated #online #buying #selling #platform #Answer #survey

See also  Germany | KFC called to celebrate the anniversary of Kristallnacht with a chicken meal
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Puebla vs Chivas: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

Puebla vs Chivas: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

Recommended

No Result
View All Result