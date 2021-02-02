Survey Have you become infected with a coronavirus and transmitted the disease further? We are looking for interviewees for the story

We’re talking about the conscience caused by the coronavirus. Answer the survey and tell us your story and we will contact you.

The coronavirus is easily transmitted. It is not easy to prevent it from spreading, even if you try to be careful and follow the instructions. Indeed, many sufferers feel fear or guilt for infecting their loved ones with the disease.

Have you contracted covid-19 disease and transmitted it further? What kind of feelings does the thing evoke in you? And what do you think of the person who infected the disease with you?

Answer the survey – we are looking for a topic to be interviewed.