Saturday, September 2, 2023
Survey | Has falling in love caused you relationship problems? Answer the survey

September 2, 2023
Have you had a crush on your friend’s partner or co-worker? Or has falling in love caused other interpersonal problems in your life? HS collects readers’ experiences.

Infatuation is a wonderful feeling, but sometimes feelings of infatuation strike when you really shouldn’t. Sometimes butterflies in the stomach can mess things up on a bad day.

HS collects readers’ experiences of various situations where falling in love has caused interpersonal problems. Answer the survey if falling in love has caused you difficult situations.

The comments of respondents who left their contact information may be used anonymously in the story. In addition, the editor may contact those respondents who have given their permission.

