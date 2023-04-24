Monday, April 24, 2023
Survey | Half of those suffering from heart failure feel that they have not received enough information and support

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Survey | Half of those suffering from heart failure feel that they have not received enough information and support

About one third of the respondents did not know where to get advice and support for the illness

Cardiac those suffering from impairment are often left without the support required by treatment recommendations, according to a survey conducted by Sydänliitto.

About one third of the respondents did not know where to get advice and support for the illness. In addition, half felt that they had not received enough information and support about the disease.

Cardiac failure is the result of other heart disease. Despite this, less than half of the respondents did not know why they had heart failure.

825 people responded to the survey. Sydänliitto made the survey in cooperation with the pharmaceutical wholesale company Boehringer Ingelheim Finland.

