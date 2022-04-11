OfChristoph Gschossmann conclude

Two Green ministers from the federal government are currently the most popular among German politicians. The CDU is ahead of the SPD.

Munich – You have to deal with the biggest military crisis in Europe for decades – and you don’t seem to give a bad picture. According to an INSA survey commissioned by the picture the most popular German politicians.

Habeck leads the ranking with 52.3 percent approval, ahead of Baerbock (48.6 percent) and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD, 46.6 percent). The two Greens each gained a point in popularity. Scholz lost two, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) in fifth place lost three points.

When it comes to the question of the most popular party, the opposition party CDU (27 percent) currently wins. The SPD (25 percent), the Greens (9 percent) and the Left (4.5 percent) maintained their popularity ratings from the previous week, as did the other parties (6 percent).

Survey: Ampel would still have a majority – but so would Jamaica and GroKo

But the traffic light coalition would still defend its majority, it would get 51.5 percent of the votes. However, both a black-red grand coalition (52 percent) and a Jamaica coalition (53.5 percent) would attract more voters.

“The Union is increasing the gap to the SPD, the FDP is only in one digit. The CDU/CSU gets the opposition work better than the FDP does the government work,” said INSA boss Hermann Binkert picture. A total of 2061 citizens were surveyed for the opinion trend from April 8 to 11, 2022, the maximum statistical error tolerance is +/- 2.5 percentage points. cg *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA