Mexico City (Jesus Leon) – Demand for technology jobs grows in Mexico. With the advancement of data science technologies, 5G connectivityInternet of Things and the cloud, jobs that require specialization in these areas have seen growth in terms of new talent and job openings, according to a survey by Indeed.

The jobs in technology that grew the most in the Mexican labor market From January to December 2022 there were five: systems technician, technical support engineer, software developer, CNC programmer, automation engineer and e-commerce analyst.

On the other hand, although they had a drop in requirements by employers, the following five professions continue as the pillars of the industry:

data engineer Back-end developer, who is responsible for all the logic of a page to load properly. Product owner, who makes customer decisions. Technical Support Specialist Systems engineer

“We are witnessing how technology is playing an increasingly relevant role in jobs and in companies to solve problems of all kinds, so it is important to know the market, both what employers are looking for and what the companies can offer. candidates,” says Madalina Secareanu, director of corporate communication for Indeed in Latin America.

However, this increase in demand does not correspond to the skills that young Mexicans are adding to their CV.

For example, in the last quarter of 2022, Indeed found that 41 percent of decision makers at companies in the Nation had great difficulty finding people with skills in cryptography and finance, as well as cybersecurity, while 39 percent percent had trouble finding software development experts.

Given the lack of skilled labor, the Indeed survey data revealed that the main form of retention for companies is a competitive salary, with 57 percent of decision makers offering it as an attraction of their organization.

While 50 percent of the leaders promise training and training to update skills and development within the company to retain talent.

Meanwhile, another Indeed survey showed that 50 percent of job seekers prefer more flexibility to work somewhere, while 42 percent like having a job close to home.