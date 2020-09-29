NAfter the Greens stumbled in the polls at the beginning of the Corona crisis, the party can now look forward to increasing poll numbers. In the current INSA opinion trend for “Bild”, the Greens have gained 1.5 percentage points and now come to 19 percent. That is the highest value in over half a year. In mid-March the Greens were at 20 percent, three weeks later only at 16 percent.

The opinion research institute Insa surveyed 2065 people between September 25 and 28 – after the runoff elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, in which the Greens caused a historic sensation. Two weeks ago, the party outshone the CDU’s election victory with nationwide gains in the NRW local elections.

In the current Insa survey, the Union parties keep their values ​​from the previous week and come back to 35 percent. The SPD (15.5 percent) and FDP (6.5 percent) also stick to the values ​​of the previous week.

The left (6.5 percent) loses one point. This is the left’s worst figure in over seven years (June 4, 2013). The AfD (11.5 percent) gives half a point. The other parties come together again to six percent.