Compared to the last few weeks, the Union is increasing in polls, the Greens are weakening. In the current “trend barometer”, Annalena Baerbock falls pretty far behind on one question.

Berlin – In a recent poll before the federal election, the Union is scratching the 30 percent mark again. In the current RTL / ntv “trend barometer”, the CDU and CSU have increased by one percentage point to 29 percent compared to the previous week. In the 2017 election they reached 32.9 percent. But there are still around three months until the election in September – a lot can still happen.

According to the Forsa survey, which appeared on June 23, the Greens can at least stop the downward trend for now. Like last week, they come in second with 21 percent. Behind it, the SPD has gained one percentage point, so that the Social Democrats have now returned to 15 percent. The gap to the FDP has increased again, because the liberals around Christian Lindner lose one point. You get 13 percent of the vote in this snapshot. In a recent Insa survey, however, the party recently achieved a record.

The AfD continues to stagnate at nine percent in the “trend barometer”. The Left Party cannot maintain its growth from last week and is back at six percent.

Chancellor candidates for the federal election are increasing – CDU boss Laschet the most

It is always exciting to look at the values ​​of the three candidates for chancellor: all three applicants are currently increasing. If the chancellor in Germany could be elected directly, SPD man Olaf Scholz would currently receive 16 percent approval. Like him, Annalena Baerbock from the Greens also wins an additional point – she has 21 percent ahead of Scholz.

However, the current winner in this survey is Armin Laschet from the CDU (25 percent). He even gets two percentage points more and can put four points between himself and his competitor. Although the Union presented its election program this week, criticism that it was too vague, for example, followed promptly. As Laschet asserts himself in the near future, however, will probably also have an impact on his upcoming popularity ratings.

Politician ranking in June: Baerbock is clearly losing points

In addition, the “trend barometer” provides new values ​​for the question “With whom do you feel in good hands?”. Angela Merkel remains unchallenged in first place in the politician ranking. On the scale from 0 to 100, she receives an average of 67 points. In the last legs of her term of office, she has to face another government survey in the Bundestag. Behind Merkel, CSU boss Markus Söder made it to second place with 53 points. While Olaf Scholz is still behind on the chancellor question, he manages to get ahead of his two competitors when it comes to trusting politicians. With 44 points he can still look forward to a podium place.

Behind him lands Green boss Robert Habeck (41 points) – who does slightly better than his colleague Annalena Baerbock. She shares 5th place with Armin Laschet (40 points each). For Baerbock, the values ​​are currently looking pretty bleak: they have lost a total of eleven points compared to the previous month. Laschet, on the other hand, added three.