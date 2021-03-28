Another week, another low poll for CSU and CSU. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder is now calling for a “departure” from both parties.

In mid-January 2021, the Union was still at 36 percent in the “Sunday trend” – now there are 25.

CSU boss Markus Söder is now warning the sister parties – also with regard to the chancellorship.

The SPD, however, does not benefit from this crisis – the Greens do.

Munich – Corona indices are rising, the polls are falling. “It needs a new start”, CSU boss Markus Söder warns the Union in an interview with Bild am Sonntag (BamS). “The situation is very serious,” continued Bavaria’s Prime Minister. The sister parties CDU / CSU no longer subscribe to the chancellorship. The Union must show that it still has strength and ideas.

Söder warned against annoyance among the voters: “There is a mood of change in the country.”

Political survey in corona crisis: CDU and CSU drop to 25 percent

In the weekly “Sunday trend”, the CDU and CSU lose two percentage points compared to the previous week and now come to 25 percent. That is eleven percentage points less than seven weeks ago. The poll collects the polling institute Kantar for the BamS.

For the Greens, however, things are still going up. With an increase of one point to 23 percent, they are only two points behind the Union. The SPD continues to benefit from the weakness of its coalition partner in the federal government and remains unchanged at 17 percent.

Bundestag election in the Corona crisis: will Laschet or Söder run as candidate for chancellor?

AfD and FDP are both unchanged at ten percent each, the left comes this week to 9 percent (plus one percent). The other parties would continue to vote for six percent of those surveyed. For the survey, 1,447 people were interviewed between March 18 and 24.

It is not yet clear which candidate for chancellor the Union will be running in the federal elections in September. In addition to CDU boss Armin Laschet, Söder is also considered a candidate. (dpa / AFP / frs)