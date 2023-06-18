Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

CDU party leader Merz is fighting for the political future of his once strongest party. But his own position is also increasingly in question.

Berlin – CDU leader Friedrich Merz wants to bring his party back to power – at the latest after the next federal election. A noble goal, considering the current survey figures of the Union. When he was elected party leader in 2022, he promised his party colleagues to get the Union out of its low and halve the AfD. But instead, the AfD continues to grow while the CDU values ​​stagnate.

According to the current ZDF political barometer, the Union is at 28 percent for the Sunday question “If there were a federal election next Sunday…”, the AfD would be the third strongest party with a record value of 18 percent. The CDU is therefore looking for ways to end its boom and gain momentum itself, for example with sharp criticism of the traffic light coalition. His party is not yet benefiting sufficiently from the population’s dissatisfaction with the traffic lights. “We could still grow,” said Merz at the CDU party conference on Friday (June 16).

CDU boss Merz is struggling for trust – the survey shows great doubts about his competence

Merz warned the voters that anyone who wanted to express their dissatisfaction with the government should not vote for the AfD: “Every vote for such a party is a vote for the ‘traffic light’.” The CDU leader also emphasized a clear one again Differentiation from the AfD. “There will be no cooperation for us with this party,” he said.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz wants to bring his party back to power – but how? (Archive image) © Political-Moments/IMAGO/Archive image

However, it is questionable whether this strategy can be sufficient to convince the population of his competence. A new INSA survey that the picture on sunday In any case, it shows that the Germans are not exactly satisfied with Merz as CDU leader: Only every third Union voter (34 percent) believes that he does his job well. That is significantly less than his party colleagues and possible chancellor office competitors Markus Söder (45 percent) and Hendrik Wüst (39 percent).

CDU survey: Only a few want to see Merz running for chancellor

Perhaps the only bitter thing is that, according to the INSA survey, Merz is also well behind one of his colleagues in a direct race for the chancellorship: when asked which CDU politician the respondents trust to beat Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the election campaign, Söder outperformed Scholz with 31 to 30 percent. Merz, on the other hand, would lose significantly at 16 to 25 percent. A small consolation is perhaps that Wüst would have even worse chances against Scholz with 18 to 29 percent.

The bad positioning of Merz in the chancellor question was confirmed again. The participants were asked which candidate for Chancellor the CDU should nominate in their opinion. Here, 21 percent spoke out in favor of Söder, Merz and Wüst each came up with only eleven percent. (na/dpa/afp)