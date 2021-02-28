Politicians are currently under particular observation – are they behaving as they ask the population to do? Health Minister Spahn was doomed.

Berlin – In an interview on the morning of October 20, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn had stated that the risk of infection at celebrations and socializing was particularly high. But in the evening he took part in a meal with about a dozen entrepreneurs in Leipzig. That reported the mirror. As Spahn’s Bundestag office announced to the German Press Agency, the meeting lasted around an hour and a half.

About a day later, when Spahn had already attended a cabinet meeting, he is said to have developed cold symptoms. A coronavirus test * showed on the same day that Spahn was infected. This incident is now causing criticism against the health minister, who has already been identified as a possible candidate for chancellor.

I wish all those who @jensspahn in the meantime have written up for chancellor candidate, now at least scratch your head for a moment – Bernd Ulrich (@berndulrich) February 26, 2021

In the Picture on sunday FDP general secretary Volker Wissing Spahn accused of having made use of “special rights”. But Spahn’s office disagrees. At the dinner, the coronavirus * requirements applicable in Saxony were complied with, which will probably be relaxed again shortly. In addition, the health department followed up and tested the contact persons, including the dinner participants. The results were all negative. “I would have deeply regretted infecting someone unknowingly. That did not happen, probably also because of the precautionary measures, ”the Minister of Health justified himself Picture on sunday. Where Spahn was infected is unclear.

But there is another explosive point about dinner: how image reported that the participants were asked in the run-up to the evening to transfer donations for Spahn’s federal election campaign in the amount of no more than 9999 euros. For donations of 10,000 euros or more, the name of the donor must be published. Spahn’s office left questions about this unanswered and referred to the CDU * Association Borken, which, however, initially did not comment.

Spahn is also under pressure because of the secret of buying property

In addition to dinner and his corona policy in general – such as the vaccination chaos or the broken promise to offer free rapid tests from March 1 – Spahn also came under fire for buying a condominium.

Spahn’s lawyers urged the Berlin-Schöneberg District Court to disclose the communication between the land registry and various media. Specifically, they wanted to know the names of the journalists who had sent inquiries about Spahn’s apartments and his villa to the land registry.

The German Association of Journalists then accused Spahn * of wanting to keep private real estate transactions “under the covers”. Spahn’s spokesman emphasized that as a private person, Spahn had only asserted his rights against the land registry. “Which apartment he lives in and at what price he bought it is his private matter.”

Discussions like these now give the minister poor popularity ratings. According to a survey, 56 percent of the population are “somewhat dissatisfied” with Spahn, 28 percent are “somewhat satisfied”, as the Insa Institute for Picture on sunday found out. * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.