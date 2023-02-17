77% of Italians consider homeopathy “complementary to conventional medicine. In the case of a chronic disease, the patient already has a diagnosis and therapy, but turns to the homeopath for help, for further clinical benefit”. This was stated by Bruno Galeazzi, internal medicine president of Fiamo (Italian Federation of Italian homeopathic associations and homeopaths), commenting on the results of the survey ‘Homeopathy: knowledge and use in Italy’, conducted in October 2022 for Boiron by Harris Interactive and presented today during an event online.

“The Italians trust the therapeutic resource and the homeopathic doctors – continues Galeazzi – The 66% who trust, I connect him to the 57% of those who have used it with a degree of satisfaction of 81%. It therefore seems that homeopathy enjoys a good reputation. Interestingly, it is perceived as complementary for almost 8 out of 10. While conventional medicine has an important capacity for diagnostic and therapeutic precision on the ‘body machine’, the homeopath’s approach puts together the emotional history and the significant events of the patient’s history, with a holistic vision of health that offers a further therapeutic possibility.In my experience as a homeopath it is clearly seen – and many studies confirm this – how the body is a place where we tell a story, the experience , family history and genetics, the environment. If we take it into consideration, we add therapeutic possibilities and a benefit for the patient, in this complementarity”.

There is also a change in language. “In the past, in the 90s, there was talk of alternative medicine – recalls the president of Fiamo – We moved on to complementary and now the World Health Organization is talking about integrative. Our hope is a further step: to consider medicine as a single large system that includes various disciplines, available to the doctor who must act with prudence by exposing them to the lowest possible risks.Respectful and effective interaction between specialists of different disciplines should be the order of the day and the patient is already oriented towards this He asks the homeopath what to do additionally”.