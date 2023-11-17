In Italy there is strong pessimism about the future of health: almost 40% of citizens are in fact convinced that the health of the population will be worse within 5 years, a percentage which reaches almost 50% within 20 years, with a further peak between the new generations (55%). According to the sample of interviewees (over 1000 citizens and doctors) the factors that could negatively impact the future of health are the pressure on the NHS with the consequent difficulty in accessing healthcare services (42%), the increase in tumors (38% ), diseases linked to incorrect lifestyles (38%) and disorders such as anxiety and depression (37%). On the other hand, the “hopes” of Italians for improving the future of health focus on diagnostic (40%) and therapeutic innovation (39%), on the progress of scientific research to treat incurable diseases (39%), on advancement of technology and telemedicine (38%), but also on the diffusion of practices such as home care (78%) and the development of public-private partnerships (72%). This is what emerges from the opinion poll ‘The health that will come’, promoted by Novartis and conducted by AstraRicerche on the future and the health of tomorrow, investigating the perceptions and expectations of Italian citizens and doctors, and the results of which were presented yesterday in Rome .

Citizens – we read in the report – recognize the fundamental role of the ‘Partners’ called to improve the future of health: researchers engaged in R&D (73%), doctors and nurses who work daily in the field (68%), individual citizens through greater awareness (65%), pharmaceutical companies (60%), institutions (58%) and patient associations (55%). Not only that: Healthcare professionals are the most pessimistic: 50% and 61% of doctors think that the health of the population will worsen in 5 and 20 years respectively (+12% and +14% compared to the sample average).

Doctors agree with citizens in believing that the possible pressure on the NHS (41%), the increase in the frequency of tumors (43%), diseases resulting from incorrect lifestyles (40%) and disorders such as anxiety and depression (37%) may have a negative impact on the health of tomorrow, but they also invite us to pay attention to the risks associated with the shortage of healthcare personnel and episodes of burnout (35%), as well as the increase in chronic diseases (33%). on the other hand, to improve the health of tomorrow, they look with confidence to the progress of scientific research (43%) and to the contributions brought by prevention and screening activities (42%), personalized medicine (41%), diagnostic innovation (41%) and technologies such as telemedicine (37%).

Among Italians, a high level of anxiety about tomorrow emerges (61%), in particular among women (69%) and those over 65 (68%). The factors of greatest concern – the survey highlights – are the environment (54%), wars (49%) and poverty and inequalities (48%). Health (35%) is more worrying than racism (33%), extremism (27%), the aging population (19%) and the decline in births (17%). As many as 6 out of 10 Italians (64%) say they fear for the future of younger people, in particular the less well-off groups (74%) and non-workers, such as the unemployed and pensioners (69%).

The main reason for concern is undoubtedly work (63%), in particular precariousness (53%) and pension prospects (45%). Next comes the environment: 53% fear that young people will live in a world damaged beyond repair and with frequent environmental catastrophes. Finally, for 8 out of 10 Italians the main responsibility lies with national (83%), international (83%) and local (79%) institutions, but more than 7 out of 10 people think that individual citizens should also be involved (77%) and the economic world and private companies (76%). The behaviors that Italians implement to improve the future are attention to the environment with recycling and energy saving (72%) and the containment of unnecessary expenses (65%). Finally, the new generations also underline the importance of spreading the culture of inclusion and valuing diversity (39%).