Swg survey, FdI recovers. Pd, M5S and Lega are down

Brothers of Italy raise your head, lower your PD as well as the Five Stars movement; stable instead Forza Italia and also slightly decreasing League by Matteo Salvini. These are the main data that emerge from the latest one Swg survey for Enrico Mentana’s La7 news. Giorgia Meloni’s party recovered 0.4% in one week and went from 28.7% of the votes to 29.1%. Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party is down to 19.5%, the Five Star Movement loses 0.2% and the League stops below 10%. Forza Italia, however, remained stable at 6.5%. Action also recovered slightly at 3.9% and the Greens and the Left at 3.4%.





