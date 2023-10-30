Survey, FdI and Pd up. The League is stable. Forza Italia down

The Brothers of Italy (+0.3) and the Democratic Party (+0.4) gained support; The 5 Star Movement drops (-0.3), the League remains stable. Also down for Forza Italia (-0.1) and Action (-0.2). Stable Greens and Left. These are the results of the latest SWG survey carried out for the La7 news program.





Among the smaller parties, Italia Viva (+0.1) and Per l’Italia con Paragone (+0.2) rise. +Europe (-0.2) and the People’s Union (-0.1) are decreasing. Stable We Moderates.

