Survey | Eva: Half of Finns would like to strengthen the president’s foreign policy power

According to the majority, the prime minister should not lead Finland’s foreign policy instead of the president, Eva’s research shows.

Finns seems to be a strong support for the president’s foreign policy power. This is revealed by the Elinkeinoelämä delegation in Eva spring 2023 from value and attitude research.

The majority, 70 percent, think that the prime minister should not lead Finland’s foreign policy instead of the president.

Nine percent are of the opinion that the prime minister should lead Finland’s foreign policy instead of the president.

A change can be observed in the answers: in 2007, one third would have transferred the leadership responsibility for foreign policy to the prime minister, and 40 percent would have kept it to the president.

According to the Finnish Constitution, Finland’s foreign policy is led by the President of the Republic in cooperation with the Government.

Presidential there is a stronger desire to strengthen foreign policy power than in 2007.

Half of the spring 2023 survey was of the opinion that the president’s foreign policy power should be strengthened in order to secure the continuity of Finland’s line. A quarter (26%) disagree with the idea.

In 2007, about a third (34%) wanted the president’s foreign policy power to be strengthened. The increase until 2007 is primarily for those who “somewhat agree”.

According to the latest survey, the most enthusiastic supporters of increasing the president’s power are the supporters of Liike Nyt (86%), Basic Finns (74%), Kokoumus (62%), the center (59%) and Rkp (58%). The majority of those who disagree are supporters of the Greens (56%) and the Left Alliance (54%). Sdp’s supporters are in the middle ground: 39 percent oppose and about a third (34%) support the idea.

According to Eva, the view of the president’s powers is also a matter of age and education. Eva interprets that support for increasing the president’s foreign policy powers is clearly higher among those over middle age and that support for increasing powers decreases as the level of education increases.

The majority in the survey groups oppose the transfer of foreign policy management responsibility to the prime minister from the president – with the exception of supporters of the left-wing alliance, of whom less than half, or 44 percent, are against it.

Survey results analysis written by Eva’s editorial manager Sami Metelinen thinks the results indicate that Finns hope that the president will continue to lead foreign policy.

“The president played a key role in getting Finland’s NATO membership through, and that must have influenced the fact that Finns want the president to lead foreign policy in the future,” he writes in the press release.

“The results of the value and attitude survey suggest that the need for strong leadership, especially in foreign policy, is getting stronger. The president of the republic is directly elected by the people, and he is not shackled by the government coalition and government program like the prime minister. It’s understandable that citizens look to the president for leadership above all,” Metelinen thinks.

Attitudes was clarified by asking opinions on the statements “the prime minister should lead Finland’s foreign policy instead of the president” and “the president’s foreign policy power should be strengthened in order to secure the continuity of Finland’s line”.

The results are based on the answers of 2,043 people. The margin of error for the results is 2–3 percentage points in both directions at the level of the entire population. The data was collected from 31 January to 13 February 2023.

The data was collected in Taloustutkimus oy’s internet panel, from which the research sample was formed by stratified random sampling. The data is weighted to represent the population according to age, gender, residential area, education, profession or position, industry and party support. The respondents represent the population aged 18–79, but Åland is not included.