Poll: Confidence in Draghi falls by more than 2 points in January over December

SuperMario Draghi is no longer super. 2022 starts badly for the Prime Minister. The survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it from Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab210, reports a drop of more than two points in confidence in the premier in January compared to the figure of December 2021. Draghi’s consensus dropped to 60.3% from a month’s 62.4. In November the figure was even higher: 63.7%. The percentage of Italians who feel satisfied with the government’s work in the last six months is also decreasing.

On the other hand, the prime minister seems to have lost his magic touch. Probably – explain parliamentary sources – everything depends on the Quirinale match, an armchair that Draghi would not mind at all. And to get to the highest hill in Rome, the former president of the ECB must satisfy all parties with the majority. And this is how, for example on the latest Covid decree, the compromise risks producing chaos. The League was against the obligation to vaccinate, the Democratic Party wanted it from 18 years upwards.

The obligation from age 50 and up has been reached, challenged on the right by Giorgia Meloni, but with a ridiculous penalty to say the least, 100 euros one-off. And this is how many virologists and doctors, but also politicians, in fact affirm that in Italy there is no vaccination obligation. In short, a decent mess, like the one about going back to school, with millions of families anxious to the last, and the incredible football show, between postponed matches and no certainty about who should make the decisions (different from North to South). In short, SuperMario Draghi is no longer super.