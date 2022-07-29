Friday, July 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Survey | Do you resent etiquette breakers or do you arrive at the party in sneakers yourself? Answer the survey about appropriate dress

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Did you come to a party underdressed or terrified of a shirtless summer man? Participate in story-making by telling about your experiences.

May I show up to the school spring party in sweatpants? Can I go to the mall in sports tights? Do you have to hide your shoulders in church, even if it’s a happy summer wedding?

Different dress codes prevail in different situations. Sometimes they are printed on the invitation card, but increasingly they are unspoken assumptions and opinions.

Have you ever found yourself cringing at someone’s dressing or rummaging through your wardrobe without knowing what is the appropriate outfit for the occasion? HS talks about Finns’ clothing attitude in social situations. Tell us your opinion about appropriate dress by answering the survey.

#Survey #resent #etiquette #breakers #arrive #party #sneakers #Answer #survey #dress

See also  Population India will soon become the most populous country in the world, but does it matter? Yes and no, says the professor
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Mexican engineer created a machine that converts air into water in Nuevo León

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.