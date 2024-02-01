Friday, February 2, 2024
Survey | Do you repeatedly argue about the same topic in your relationship? Answer the survey

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 1, 2024
in World Europe
Survey | Do you repeatedly argue about the same topic in your relationship? Answer the survey

In many relationships, there are so-called eternal disputes, which are twisted over and over again. We collect readers' experiences on the subject.

In the long run in a relationship, arguments are often variations on the same theme. In some relationships, different notions of cleanliness rub off, some distort, for example, the use of time, money or alcohol.

HS talks about the so-called relationship eternal disputes. What topic do you talk about again and again? And have you managed to find a solution to a recurring conflict?

Tell us about your experiences in the survey below. The answers may be used in the making of the story.

