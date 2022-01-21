Survey Do you have phobias? Answer the HS questionnaire

One is afraid of thorns, the other of high places. Phobias, or intense states of fear, can complicate everyday life. Take the HS survey and share your experiences.

Are you afraid spikes, flying, insects, dentist or occurrence? Are you haunted by cramped or high places?

Even if you know that the danger is negligible in relation to the fear, you can do nothing about your emotions.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper said recently spikes of fear About Arja Nukarisesta. He considered coronary vaccination so important that he agreed to take the third vaccination, although he feared he would almost faint.

HS does now talk about phobias.

