Saturday, January 22, 2022
Survey Do you have phobias? Answer the HS questionnaire

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2022
World
One is afraid of thorns, the other of high places. Phobias, or intense states of fear, can complicate everyday life. Take the HS survey and share your experiences.

Are you afraid spikes, flying, insects, dentist or occurrence? Are you haunted by cramped or high places?

Even if you know that the danger is negligible in relation to the fear, you can do nothing about your emotions.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper said recently spikes of fear About Arja Nukarisesta. He considered coronary vaccination so important that he agreed to take the third vaccination, although he feared he would almost faint.

HS does now talk about phobias. Take the survey and tell us what kind of fear you suffer yourself. How does this fear limit your life? For example, have you given up flying or performing? Or maybe you’ve gotten rid of the fear?

Comments from respondents who have left their contact information may be used in the story as unidentified. In addition, the supplier may contact those respondents who have given permission.

See also  Movies Thirty years ago, a sequel to Violent Action Fighting was released, which became a cultural phenomenon and made its star almost president

We do not publish contact information. However, the HS requires that the identity of the people cited in the case be known to the editor.

.
