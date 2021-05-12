Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Survey Do you have Asperger's syndrome? Answer the survey and tell us about your experiences

May 12, 2021
HS is now talking about the impact of Asperger’s syndrome on life. Tell us about your experiences in the survey below.

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk spoke publicly for the first time over the weekend about his diagnosis of Asperger.

Asperger’s syndrome is a neurobiological developmental disorder of the autism spectrum. The syndrome affects life in different ways, and individual variation can be large.

Autism spectrum occurs in Finland According to the Autism Association about one percent of the population. Based on this, it can be estimated that there are about 55,000 people with autism spectrum in Finland. Some of them have Asperger’s syndrome.

Do you have a diagnosis of Asperger? How does the syndrome affect your life?

Comments from respondents who left their contact information may be used in the story. The journalist may also be able to contact those respondents who have indicated their agreement to the interview.

