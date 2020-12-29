Survey Do you have a strong competitive edge? Answer the questionnaire and tell us what situations it has led to

Helsingin Sanomat talks about people who have a tough competitive edge. Answer the survey and tell your story.

Do you want to to beat others both on sports fields and in working life? Will the loss in the board game take a tough one?

For some people competition is in the blood. Many are hooked on competing as children.

A very competitive person may lose his nerve even as an adult if a playful board game does not go as expected. On the other hand, competing can be a good motivator in working life or hobbies.

HS makes a story about people with an exceptionally tough competitive edge. What is constant competition like? How does it affect everyday life, relationships and working life?

We are now gathering experiences for the story and at the same time looking for people who could share their experiences in an interview.

Please also leave your contact information and full name for delivery. Personal information will only remain with the delivery. We will contact suitable interviewees.