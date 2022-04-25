Survey Do you hate cooking? Answer the survey and tell us about your experiences

If you don’t like cooking and would like a person not to have to eat at all, answer the HS questionnaire.

Are you experiencing disgusting forced labor? Or is eating just a necessary evil of you that a person must do to survive?

Not everyone gets excited about food or how to make it. HS is talking about it. Take the survey and share your experiences.

Comments from respondents who have left their contact information may be used in the story as unidentified. In addition, the supplier may contact those respondents who have given permission.

We do not publish contact information, but the principle of HS is that the identity of the people quoted in the story must be known to the editor.