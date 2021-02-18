Survey Do you feel invisible at work? Answer the HS questionnaire

Helsingin Sanomat talks about employees who repeatedly feel that they are other than air when doing a job. Answer the survey and tell us about your experiences.

In many in the professions, it becomes experienced on a daily basis that the people and clients encountered during the job do not want to react to the employee in any way.

At the checkout of the store, you do business without saying a word, you walk past the janitor, the bus driver is not told hello, the cleaner working right next door is not looked into the eyes.

What it is like to be invisible to others in their work? How do you feel when you are not listed in the profession? How do you find yourself invisible? What observations have you made about people in your work?

HS is talking about it. Share your experiences and observations by answering the questionnaire.