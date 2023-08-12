Saturday, August 12, 2023
Survey | Do you also pay for your bonus child’s expenses? Answer HS’s survey about the distribution of expenses for new families

August 12, 2023
What kind of discussion has taken place in your new family about dividing expenses? Are income and expenses divided fairly? HS collects experiences on the subject.

Do you live in a new family of two adults, where one or both have children of their own?

HS collects experiences on how Finnish new families share everyday expenses and what kind of conflicts may arise with finances.

Answer the survey and tell us about your experiences. The comments of respondents who left their contact information may be used anonymously in the story. In addition, the reporter may interview those respondents who have given their permission.

We do not publish contact information, but HS’s principle is that the identity of the people quoted in the story must be known to the editor.

