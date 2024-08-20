Survey | Did you move from Helsinki to Espoo? Tell HS about your solution

Inquiry|HS is looking for interviewees who have moved from the inner city of Helsinki to a detached house in Espoo.

Urbanites city ​​dwellers are now looking for space, peace and nearby nature by moving to small house areas in Espoo, for example Mankkaa or Kauklahti.

Statistics tell about the phenomenon.

Espoo attracts emigrants from Helsinki, among others. The city’s population grew by around 8,800 last year, which is the second highest in all of Finland after Helsinki.

Unlike Helsinki, Espoo also managed to attract plenty of adults aged 25–44. In Helsinki, the growth was focused on young people.

Migration Espoo is often associated with the fact that the family is growing with children and the money is no longer enough for the square meters in the inner city of Helsinki.

Espoo has lower housing costs than Helsinki and a diverse supply of small houses, said the demographer and migration researcher Timo Aro for HS in January.

The construction of small houses has also continued briskly in Espoo in recent years, and more new small houses have been completed in the city than in neighboring municipalities.

How does such a change of scenery change a person’s identity?

HS is now looking for interviewees who have moved from the inner city of Helsinki to the small house area in Espoo. Do you belong to this group? If so, answer the HS survey below.