From: Franziska Schwarz

In a regular and often-quoted survey, things continue to go downhill for the AfD: the party is now recording its worst result since May 2023.

Berlin – New state parliaments will be elected in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg in autumn. The AfD was recently in the lead in surveys in the three countries. But is the downturn coming now? According to an election survey, the right-wing populists are continuing their negative trend – and the worst value is May 2023.

That's what she reports Picture (Edition from March 12th) citing the “opinion trend” of the Insa Institute. If there were a federal election on Sunday, the AfD would get 18.5 percent of the vote. That is one point less than the previous week.

High polls slowed down? The AfD party leaders Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel © dts news agency/Imago

The Union added half a point to 31 percent. The Left also improved slightly by 0.5 percentage points to 3.5 percent. In contrast, the Greens lose half a point to 12.5 percent. The FDP (5.5 percent), SPD (14.5 percent), Free Voters (2.5 percent) and BSW (6.5 percent) confirm their values ​​from the previous week.

See also Light | This is how quickly the darkness of winter recedes in Helsinki fraction percent CDU/CSU 31 AfD SPD 14.5 Greens 12.5 Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) 6.5 FDP 5.5 left 3.5 Free voters 2.5 Other 5.5

Source: Insa survey published on March 11, 2024 with 2,079 respondents between March 8 and 11.

AfD against the Office for the Protection of the Constitution – groundbreaking court hearing begins

In a year with an additional European election, a decision on the AfD will be made at the North Rhine-Westphalia Higher Administrative Court in the next few days. It's about the assessment by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. That the two party leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla are not expected to appear at the trial in Münster.

The oral hearing in a series of legal disputes between the AfD and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution begins this Tuesday. Essentially, the question is whether the AfD as a whole party can be listed as a suspected right-wing extremist case. In March 2022, the Cologne Administrative Court dismissed a lawsuit brought against it by the AfD in the first instance.

The three appeal proceedings pending before the OVG also concern the classification of the AfD youth organization Junge Alternative (JA) and the now officially dissolved so-called wing as suspected cases – in the case of the wing also about the classification as a confirmed extremist effort. Two days were set aside for the oral hearing. A verdict could come on Wednesday. (frs with Reuters and AFP)