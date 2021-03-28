CSU boss Markus Söder warns his party friends that there is a “change in mood” in the country: “The corona numbers are increasing and the Union values ​​are falling”. A new survey sees CDU / CSU only at 25 percent.

A.In view of the worsening of the Corona crisis and poor survey results, CSU boss Markus Söder has called on the Union to take off. “The situation is very serious. The corona numbers are increasing and the Union values ​​are falling, ”said the Bavarian Prime Minister of“ Bild am Sonntag ”. “There is a mood of change in the country.” The Union must therefore “show that it still has strength and ideas and is not exhausted and worn out”.

“We need a new start now,” warned Söder. The Union no longer has a subscription to the chancellorship.

In the Sunday trend, which the polling institute Kantar collects weekly for the “BamS”, the downward trend of the Union continues for the fourth week in a row. CDU and CSU lose two percentage points compared to the previous week and now come to 25 percent. That is eleven percentage points less than seven weeks ago.

Greens on the rise

The Greens, on the other hand, are continuing their upward trend with an increase of one point to 23 percent and are thus only two points behind the Union. The SPD continues to benefit from the weakness of its coalition partner in the federal government and remains unchanged at 17 percent.

AfD and FDP are both unchanged at ten percent each, the left comes this week to 9 percent (+1). The other parties would continue to vote for six percent of those surveyed. For the survey, 1,447 people were interviewed between March 18 and 24.

It is not yet clear which candidate for chancellor the Union will be running in the federal elections in September. In addition to CDU boss Armin Laschet, Söder is also considered a candidate.