A German government without a union? Yes, some have seen something like that. And soon it could be that time again. According to a recent survey, the Union is almost in free fall.

Munich – A government in Germany without CDU / CSU participation – in the Merkel era that seemed almost unthinkable at times. And yet that is precisely what has become a realistic scenario: the Union is crashing in the most recent polls. If the general election were not in autumn but now, there would even be a majority for the traffic lights!

Poll: Greens just behind CDU and CSU

The conservative crisis is having a dramatic impact on the current figures. The Merkel party currently only has 27 percent – in May 2020 the CDU and CSU were still unassailable at 40 percent. Now the party has lost another four percentage points in a Kantar-Emnid poll compared to the previous week. The Greens (22 percent, plus 3) as well as the SPD (17, plus 1) and FDP (10, plus 2) all benefit. And it is precisely these three parties that could unite in this constellation to form a majority alliance, because together they would have more votes than the CDU, AfD (10, minus 1) and Left (8, plus / minus 0).

There is sheer panic in the Union. Friedrich Merz (65) rumbled loudly mirror in an internal meeting that his party was not prepared for the election in six months, neither in terms of content nor personnel. He accuses his party of leadership failure and thus pours fuel on the fire. Several factors are currently pulling the CDU downwards.

CDU / CSU: Mask affair and vaccination debacle – Union under criticism

The mask affair puts many members of the Union in a bad light. MPs like Georg Nüßlein (CSU) are in focus because of dubious additional income and suspicion of corruption. The back and forth at the lockdowns and the vaccination debacle is closely related to CDU Health Minister Jens Spahn.

The catastrophic results in the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate are also depressing the mood. And then there is the “K question”. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party has still not named a candidate for her successor. Party chairman Armin Laschet is in a power struggle with Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder.

The SPD, on the other hand, already has a candidate for chancellor who expects the CDU “to be below 30 percent on the evening of the election,” said Olaf Scholz picture.

Does the CDU even drop below 27 percent? “Things can go further downhill for the Union”

Kantar expert Torsten Schneider-Haase believes that the CDU could fall even lower: “The bottom has not yet been reached. Things can go further downhill for the Union if further affairs come to light or the negative corona trend is not stopped. “

Political scientist Herfried Münkler (69) added in the Picture on sunday: “After the start of the pandemic, the CDU benefited from the executive’s hour for months. But that was an advance that will be collected again if the expected is not honored. ”Collected – just like the government participation? The dissolution will take place in autumn 2021.

List of rubric lists: © Guido Kirchner / dpa