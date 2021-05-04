A survey shows that the CSU would currently achieve at least nine percent in the federal elections at the federal level. There are two reasons for this.

Berlin – If the CSU were eligible for election in the federal states outside Bavaria, it would get at least nine percent in the federal election. This is shown by a survey by the polling institute Forsa. This had on behalf of Editorial network Germany From April 28th to April 30th, 1,630 eligible voters outside Bavaria were interviewed.

Nine percent of those surveyed stated that they would “definitely” vote for the CSU in the next federal election if the party ran nationwide. Another 15 percent would “probably” vote for the CSU. 72 percent of those eligible to vote said, on the other hand, that electing the CSU would not be an option or would not be an option.

Nationwide CSU: survey shows great popularity in the east

CDU and FDP supporters in particular would vote in favor of the CSU in the federal elections if this were possible in their state. 17 percent of the CDU voters would vote for the CSU “definitely” and 27 percent “probably”. The CSU is even more popular with FDP supporters. 24 percent of them would “definitely choose” a nationwide CSU, another 16 percent would “probably” choose the CSU. In contrast, none of the Greens supporters could be enthusiastic about the CSU. Zero percent would make their cross at the CSU in the federal election. But the popularity is also waning in Bavaria. According to Survey, more Munich people would currently vote for the Greens than the CSU *.

The CSU is particularly popular in eastern Germany, where twelve percent would “definitely” vote for the CSU. The CSU seems to appeal to people over 60 in particular. Eleven percent of the age group would “definitely” make their cross at the CSU. Only three percent of the 18 to 29 year olds said this.

Survey: “Söder would be the better candidate for Chancellor”

When asked why they would rather vote for the CSU than the CDU, 44 percent said that the CSU was the better party: more modern and more decisive. But the CSU party chairman Markus Söder also played a role. 39 percent said that Söder would be the better candidate for chancellor. He himself alluded to the modernity of his retirement in the race for the Union’s candidacy for chancellor. Only eight percent justified their decision with the more conservative values ​​of the CSU.

For some time now, the Union has been struggling with its polls. The Union is currently slipping further in polls for the Bundestag election, while the Greens are expanding their lead.