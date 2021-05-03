ofRobert Märländer shut down

Once again, the Union slipped in polls for the federal election. When looking for the guilty party, Markus Söder is suddenly at the forefront.

Munich – The Union and Armin Laschet experience another low blow. The current polls on the federal election not only show the Greens in the lead, but also confirm a major problem facing the candidate for chancellor: the majority of those questioned would give preference to other candidates if they could decide directly in the 2021 federal election.

The latest figures come from the Kantar Institute for the Picture on sunday. In the previous week Kantar saw the union behind Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen. However, the gap of just one percentage point has increased. It is thus larger than in a current YouGov survey and almost as drastic as previously forecast in a Forsa survey. The Union loses three percentage points compared to the previous week, while the Greens lose one. The SPD and FDP each gained two percentage points. The following are the exact figures from the poll for the 2021 federal election.

The current polls of the parties before the federal election

Greens: 27%

CDU / CSU: 24%

SPD: 15%

FDP: 11%

AfD: 10%

The left: 7%

Survey on the federal election: Laschet is far behind Baerbock when it comes to candidates for chancellor

Another poll that Picture on sunday quoted, should also be an alarm signal for the Union. In a representative survey on the federal election, the INSA institute asked who the Germans would vote directly for the Chancellery. Armin Laschet is overtaken by the two other candidates for chancellor: inside. While only 15 percent of those surveyed opted for Laschet, Olaf Scholz (SPD) got 16 percent. At the top is the green candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock with 26 percent.

Söder spreads optimism – and is chatted away by the CDU Prime Minister

While the CDU and CSU are moving downwards, the sister parties are trying to be optimistic. So said CSU boss Markus Söder, who only renounced the candidacy for chancellor after a long struggle World on sunday: “The Union has the best chances of regaining the Chancellery.” He draws attention to the interplay between economy and ecology, where the Union is better positioned than other parties. “The Greens are only thinking of radical environmental protection without considering the consequences for jobs,” explains Söder. “Above all, the FDP has its eye on radical market interests without paying greater attention to sustainability. Only the Union can combine both and in the end it can be successful. “

While the polls for the federal election in 2021 at the Union look gloomy, the CDU also harshly criticized Markus Söder. The Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther, attacked his counterpart for directing clear taunts from Bavaria against the CDU candidate Laschet. Günther recalled a statement by Söder from the end of April that indirectly accused Laschet of a policy of “Helmut Kohl 2.0”. With regard to the fight for the candidacy for chancellor, Günther remarked: “That is the CSU understanding of ‘accept without resentment’.” The prime minister from the north pointed out that his party chairman has great qualities as an election campaigner. To change the candidate for chancellor at this point in time, he described as “far beyond imagination”. (rm with dpa)

