In a recent survey it is clear: The majority do not see Laschet as a future candidate for chancellor of the Union. Someone else receives encouragement.

Berlin – Armin Laschet is CDU chairman – but according to a recent survey, far behind Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) in terms of approval ratings. Only 24 percent of those questioned apparently trust him to be in the Chancellery. This is shown by the Sunday trend image-Newspaper. CSU boss Söder, however, comes to 50 percent. This means that for the respondents, Söder is currently the preferred candidate for chancellor for the upcoming federal elections in the election year 2021.

Chancellor question in the election year: Söder in front – Laschet seems to be reacting

Perhaps that is why Laschet built ahead on the weekend: Only in spring will they decide together with the CSU who will be candidate for chancellor, he told SWR in an interview. The decisive factor is the “greatest chances of success”, said the North Rhine-Westphalian – and emphasized that this was “not measured by survey results”. Only a few days ago the West Prime Minister caused a stir with pithy statements about the management of the Corona crisis.

In the conversation, Laschet once again left no doubt about his own ambitions. Shortly after his 60th birthday, he declared that it was “a good age for many things, including the Federal Chancellor”. In the Union, however, there is also growing astonishment at Laschet’s current appearance – a CDU board member has nevertheless ventured with a chancellor prognosis.

Söder also commented on Sunday – and signaled that there is now a schedule for clarifying the K question. “Armin Laschet said that he would like to have a decision by Pentecost, that is a very long time. I think that’s a wise consideration, I also support it, “said the CSU boss on Sunday evening in the ZDF program” Berlin direkt “. “That the CDU always – and that was a matter of course, I was the first to say that – as a larger party, that is completely clear.”

Video: What you need to know about the 2021 federal election

Survey before the federal election: Merkel’s GroKo loses in the Corona crisis

The survey reveals something else when it comes to the following question: “Which party would you vote if there were parliamentary elections next Sunday?” As a result, both parties lost one percentage point each compared to the previous week. This means that 34 percent of the Germans surveyed would vote for the CDU / CSU. 16 percent would currently vote for the SPD. The Greens and Left parties experienced an upward trend over the past seven days. Both parties gain one percentage point and are now 19 percent (Greens) and eight percent (Die Linken).

The FDP remains stable at eight percent. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) had to lose approval compared to the previous week and lost one percentage point. The right-wing populist party is currently nine percent. Every week the polling institute Kantar surveys the Sunday trend for the image. The survey is intended to show how the respondents would currently vote. For this purpose, between February 11 and February 17, 1905 people were interviewed. When asked about the candidate for chancellor, the opinion research institute interviewed 509 people. The question was asked as follows: “In your opinion, who would be the better candidate for chancellor for the Union: Armin Laschet or Markus Söder?” (aka)

Political Ash Wednesday 2021: Digital instead of in the beer tent. With the SPD and the Greens, the tone was more serious. Söder also performed differently than usual on that day.