The survey found that 1.6 million children in Britain claimed to be 18 years or older when registering on a social platform.

It also found that of the 93 percent of children between the ages of 11 and 17 who claim to have a social media account, 24 percent admitted they had lied about their age.

She highlighted that children are participating in social sites at an increasingly early age, with 67 percent of profiles being created before high school.

The study called on technology companies to develop tools that restrict children’s access to social media, through more transparent registration procedures.

In this regard, the researcher and information security specialist, Dr. Munther Al-Duwairi, said in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “These are shocking numbers, but they are realistic.. This is a common problem in the Internet world, and therefore it is not surprising.”

Al-Duwairi added, “The biggest role in this problem is borne by families, because they are the ones who decide to put these devices in the hands of the child, whether he is a teenager or younger than that.”