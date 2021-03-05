Survey Can you finally meet a loved one who has been vaccinated? HS is looking for interviewees, answers the survey

Has your loved one just received the vaccine? Have you been meeting each other for a long time? Answer the survey.

The vaccine changes our daily lives before long. For some, this has already happened: some have already been able to meet their loved ones after a long separation because one or both have been vaccinated.

Has your loved one just been vaccinated, or have you recently been vaccinated yourself? Are you meeting your loved ones for the first time in a long time? Or do you take a grandchild to meet his grandparent, for whom it is finally possible?

If the situation is relevant to you, please answer the survey below. We are looking for interviewees and photographers for a story to be published in HS.