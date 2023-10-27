The US President is losing support among Democrats

US President Joe Biden’s strong support for Israel in the ongoing war against Hamas is undermining the unity of the Democratic Party and the popularity of the US president. According to what was reported by the New York Times, the liberal component of the party, made up of young people and people of color who support the Palestinian cause, is expressing growing dissatisfaction.

Although for now these are disorganized demonstrations, this signals a potentially dangerous situation, above all ahead of the presidential elections next year and considering the limited enthusiasm for his possible re-nomination. Of particular concern is that critical voices within the Democratic Party in Congress come from Black and Hispanic lawmakers who contributed to Biden’s 2020 victory.

Meanwhile, a new Gallup poll conducted between October 2 and 23, reported by Axios, shows that the president’s approval rating among members of the Democratic Party has fallen to 75%, recording a drop of 11% compared to the previous month. This decline led to his overall approval rating falling four points to 37%.

