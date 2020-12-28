The women like him: Health Minister Spahn can attach a survey title to his lapel for the Corona crisis year.

A big newspaper has one survey to popularity German politician published.

to German politician published. First place goes to the Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) – however, it is much less popular with men.

– however, it is much less popular with men. The ends up in the Corona crisis AfD in last place in the survey.

Berlin – Despite the boos of some critics because of mask or vaccine delivery: The Corona crisis* has Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU *) a Poll high bestows. “Which of the following politicians would you like to have the greatest possible impact on German politics in the coming year 2021?” Picture on sunday. 52 percent voted for Jens Spahn, who catapulted to number one in Germany.

Because Spahn is now even one percentage point ahead of his party colleague Chancellor Angela Merkel*! In 2019 she was Germany’s most popular politician.

“The vaccine is the key to ending this pandemic. This is a hopeful day for Europe,” said the Federal Minister of Health @jensspahn in his statement on # Vaccination start pic.twitter.com/mTYok4tPyU – BMG (@BMG_Bund) December 26, 2020

Spahn depends on Merkel in surveys – Söder also makes a leap forward

Spahn is particularly popular with voters: 66 percent of the women surveyed said they would like Spahn to have as much political influence as possible in 2021 – 38 percent of men. In 2019, Spahn was in the overall popularity survey 28 percent came.

How did the others cut 16 politicians that were also queried? A selection:

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU *) improved compared to the previous year 15 percentage points – This time it comes to 50 percent (third place).

improved compared to the previous year – This time it comes to 50 percent (third place). Chancellor Merkel (CDU) improved its result compared to 2019 by good eleven percentage points (Second place).

improved its result compared to 2019 by good (Second place). SPD * -Candidate for Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz comes on 47 percent – that’s fourth place.

-Candidate for Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance comes on – that’s fourth place. Bottom in the survey: AfD *-Chef Jörg Meuthen – only wish him six percent of respondents will play an important role in the coming year.

GroKo in the corona pandemic: “Times of crisis are times of government”

Times of crisis are times of governmentsaid Kantar expert Torsten Schneider-Haase Picture on sunday. The grand coalition will be rated significantly better this year than in previous years. “That reflects on the popularity ratings of the Chancellor and her ministers.” Kantar asked on December 18 505 representative selected persons. (AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.