New polls are constantly being published before the general election. According to a new ranking, top candidate Annalena Baerbock is only in eleventh place.

Berlin – Annalena Baerbock * has fallen behind in a ranking of popular politicians. In the from Bild.de and the survey carried out by the opinion research institute INSA, the green * top candidate only ranks eleventh. A week earlier, Baerbock reached eighth place. But if you take a closer look at the values, you will notice that the politician has fallen behind in comparison, but she has not necessarily lost any of its popularity.

Annalena Baerbock (Greens) falls back in the ranking

The result comes from a survey. The participants answer: “How do you rate the following politicians on a scale from 0 (= very bad) to 10 (= very good)?” Baerbock achieved a value of 40.4. Although she has neither gained nor lost points compared to the previous week, she fell three places down. The reason for this is that other colleagues were able to achieve higher scores.

Annalena Baerbock (Greens) has fallen behind in a ranking of popular politicians. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Christian Lindner (FDP, 42.5 points), Heiko Maas (SPD, 41.7 points) and Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP, 40.9 points) have gained. Compared to the previous week, Lindner was able to score three points more. The FDP and its chairman could have made a positive impression on the party conference that took place over the weekend. By the way, the most popular politician is Chancellor Angela Merkel * with 55.5 points. They are followed by Markus Söder (CSU, 52.6 points) and Winfried Kretschmann (Greens, 47.9 points).

Sunday question: Greens fall behind CDU / CSU

Overall, according to the new survey *, the Greens fell just short of the Union. In the INSA opinion trend, which was published on May 17th, the CDU and CSU have a share of 25.5 percent. The Greens are in second place with 23 percent. This is followed by the SPD (16 percent), FDP (12.5 percent), AfD (11 percent) and Left (6.5 percent).

For several weeks now, the Union and the Greens have fluctuated by around a quarter in the polls *. Sometimes one party is superior to the other by two to three percentage points. INSA itself states that the results have a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points more or less. Especially considering this fact, the upcoming federal election in September 2021 remains more than exciting. (lb) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

