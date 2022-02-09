Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

divide

Most noticed from the traffic light federal government: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (The Greens). © IMAGO / photo library

The traffic light federal government is no longer doing well in the polls. Now Olaf Scholz (SPD) and his cabinet have to accept the next setback – except for Annalena Baerbock.

Munich/Berlin – But that happened quickly. At the end of September, the SPD actually presented the union of CDU and CSU in the 2021 federal election. Now that the Social Democrats are in government, the traffic light coalition under Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has to accept setback after setback in the polls. The next swatter followed on February 8 in the RTL and ntv “Trendbarometer”.

According to a Forsa survey, two months after the alliance of SPD, Greens and FDP took office, the majority of the population gave the traffic light alliance a negative rating. In the new RTL/ntv “trend barometer” only 30 percent of those questioned stated that they were satisfied with the coalition’s work to date. 64 percent are less or not at all satisfied. The majority of supporters of the SPD (74 percent) and the Greens (76 percent) agree with the work of the traffic light coalition. Of the FDP supporters, however, it is only 31 percent.

Traffic light survey: many respondents dissatisfied, Baerbock is ahead of Scholz and Lauterbach

RTL / ntv trend barometer: Which government members of the traffic light are most noticed?

Annalena Baerbock (50%)

Olaf Scholz (45%)

Robert Habeck (35%)

Christian Lindner (32%)

Karl Lauterbach (29%)

For example, the government’s handling of the Ukraine crisis is viewed critically. 23 percent are satisfied with it, 67 percent are not. At the moment, only SPD supporters rate this almost positively with 52 percent, but 46 percent are less or not at all satisfied.

The government representative who, according to the Forsa survey, is most perceived by citizens is Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (The Greens). In the past few weeks, 50 percent of those surveyed perceived Baerbock most frequently. He was followed by Prime Minister Scholz (SPD/45%), Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Die Grünen/35%) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP/32%). Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD/29%) only comes fourth in this ranking.

In the video: With a protective helmet and vest – Baerbock on the front line in the Donbass

Traffic light survey: Approval for Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is dwindling

What is striking: the approval for Chancellor Scholz is dwindling noticeably in the polls. According to a Civey survey commissioned by the news magazine, 63 percent of those questioned said no mirror the question of whether the SPD politician has done his job well so far. Only 22 percent disagree. When the Hanseatic took office, things looked different.

In December, in a Civey survey, 49 percent of those surveyed said they expected Scholz to be a good chancellor, while 32 percent didn’t believe it at the time. (pm)