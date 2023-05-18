Survey | Artificial intelligence threatens the future of humanity, Americans believe

Politicians and even artificial intelligence developers, such as the creator of Chat gpt, are also concerned about the development of artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence the fast pace of development may be a threat to the future of humanity, believe the US respondents to a survey by the news agency Reuters and the market research company Ipsos.

According to the survey, more than two out of three Americans are concerned about the negative effects of artificial intelligence, and up to 61 percent believe that artificial intelligence can threaten civilizations. 22 percent of respondents do not believe, 17 percent are not sure.

AI conversation has accelerated since the American research center Open AI launched in November 2022 a chatbot and virtual assistant called Chat gpt. Chat gpt spread widely. In January 2023, the app reached over one hundred million users, making it the fastest growing consumer app in history to date.

With the launch of Chat gpt, technology giants such as Microsoft have picked up the pace in the AI ​​race.

At the same time, the possibilities of artificial intelligence, but above all the threats, have attracted the attention of politicians. For example The EU wants to ban the use of artificial intelligence for scoring, manipulation and remote identification of people. The CEO of Open AI has also expressed his concern Sam Altman, who testified Tuesday before the US Congressional Subcommittee on the Regulation of Artificial Intelligence. He is concerned about the misuse of artificial intelligence and calls for regulation.

“What’s done can no longer be undone. The situation is about to explode worldwide”, the senator Cory Booker said on Tuesday.

Artificial intelligence risks are a concern regardless of party affiliation, according to the survey. Of the respondents who indicated that they supported Donald Trump in the last election, 70 percent said artificial intelligence was worrying a lot. The current president Joe Biden 60 percent of respondents expressed great concern about supporters.

At the same time, the good aspects of the development of artificial intelligence are not necessarily conveyed very clearly by applications like Chat gpt, says the UC Berkeley professor Ion the Stoicwho himself has co-founded the artificial intelligence company Anyscale.

“Americans don’t necessarily understand how comprehensive artificial intelligence is already a part of everyday life,” says Stoica.

Founder of technology company X (formerly known as Google X) and professor at Stanford Sebastian Thrun says the same thing.

“People’s concerns are completely justified. However, we are completely missing a discussion about why we are doing this in the first place [kehitämme tekoälyä]. Artificial intelligence raises people’s living standards and helps us to be more efficient, for example,” says Thrun.

The survey by Reuters and Ipsos was carried out online from the 9th to the 15th. May, and was answered by 4,415 Americans. The margin of error is two percentage points in each direction.