Monday, August 15, 2022
Survey | Are you hard to negotiate, can you get discounts by talking? Tell us about your experiences in the HS survey

August 15, 2022
Bargaining is a skill in which it is possible to quickly save tidy sums of money. Helsingin Sanomat talks about everything that should be taken into account in successful haggling.

Multi might find their inner bargainer during bazaar visits on holiday trips, but fewer probably haggle over prices in Finland. Maybe it’s worth a try, when inflation is still driving prices higher and higher.

HS talks about haggling and is looking for people who already have the skills and confidence to negotiate prices down. What is the most special place where you have managed to talk yourself into a discount in Finland? Are you a master negotiator or is your strategy perhaps to negotiate with the best possible deal managers?

Share your haggling experiences by answering the survey below.

The comments of respondents who left their contact information may be used anonymously in the story. In addition, the editor may contact those respondents who have given their permission.

