May 10, 2021
Survey Are you an adult and a virgin? Answer the HS questionnaire

May 10, 2021
in World
Some people are sexually inexperienced even in adulthood, and some Finns do not have sex throughout their lives. HS is talking about it.

Are you an adult who has never had sex with another person?

Some virgins don’t even want to have sex, but there are also those who would like to but can’t find a partner.

For example In Finsex survey questionnaires over the years, there have been about one percent of respondents who have reportedly never had sexual intercourse.

We are now talking about the topic and looking for readers who could share their own experiences.

How does it feel to be an adult virgin? What impact has it had on your life, and has it possibly affected your self-esteem and relationships as well?

Comments from respondents who left their contact information may be used in the story. The reporter may also contact those respondents who have given permission for the interview. The names of the respondents will not be published in the story.

