Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Survey | Are you a housewife? HS is looking for interviewees with its survey

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2024
World Europe
Survey | Are you a housewife? HS is looking for interviewees with its survey
Are you a stay-at-home mom or just stayed at home to take care of the household? Answer HS’s survey.

Housewifery has decreased and lost its value over the decades.

However, some women still stay at home to take care of their children and home even after parental leave.

HS is looking for an interview with young housewives from Helsinki and women who are intentionally unemployed, even if there are no children. Tell us what made you choose this way.

Please leave your contact information so that the supplier can contact you.

