Everytime that Alberto Fernandez felt cornered by public opinion, as the recent VIP Vaccination scandal, automatically appealed to the most handy resource of the crack: he sought to compare himself in some way with Mauricio Macri, his predecessor, assuming that the rejection of the figure of the former president would leave him safe. A new survey accessed this weekend Clarion, shows for the first time the leader of Together for Change with better numbers than his counterpart of the Frente de Todos. And it opens the question: has Fernández already lost that bonus? Who generates more adhesions and, above all, more criticism?

The survey that raises this question with its numbers is of Trespuntozero, a consulting firm that has clients on both sides of different parties and even did work for the current national government. With an interesting precedent: in October 2019, and after the widespread blunder of the PASO, it was the Argentine pollster that best predicted the presidential one.

For his last survey, between February 23 and 25, he relieved 1,000 cases throughout the country and presented a report with the main current data. To start, in the chapter on “Sociopolitical Climate”It is already noted that these are not good times for the ruling party.

– With 40.6%, the corruption reappears clearly as the problem that worries the most the Argentines (was more influenced by VIP Vaccination or the conviction of Lázaro Báez).

– The negative evaluation of the national management seems to find no bottom: reached – 66.7%, after having had a floor of – 16.3% at the end of March.

Later, Trespuntozero delves into the images of the main leaders of the two great forces. And comes the surprise:

– Fernandez combines 32% positive (14% very good and 18% good) and – 60.9% negative (16.5% bad and 43.4% very bad). Differential against – 28.9 points.

– Macri, instead, it has 40.3% positive (14.5% good and 25.8% very good) and – 56.2% negative (15.8% bad and 40.4% very bad). Differential also against, but 15.9 points.

That is, the bid became who would be the least bad. An unthinkable situation months ago. With a hard data: between the end of March and April, Fernández had a peak of 75.4% weighting in favor, and He scored between 30 and 40 points from his predecessor.

The President first lost the circumstantial support of voters from other parties -including Juntos por el Cambio-, after the softer ruling party and now he also receives questions from the harshest Kirchnerista.

This phenomenon will have to be followed carefully. Most of the consulting firms coincide with the evolution that both leaders had -Fernández in decline and Macri, more oscillating but stable-, although almost all continue to put the current president on top.

With this change, Fernández was somehow mimicked with the numbers of Cristina Kirchner, who in the table of Trespuntozero sum + 29.3% and – 66.9% (negative differential of – 37.6 points).

The only one who keeps eluding this red panorama is Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, which scores comfortably with a balance of 19.1 points in favor, thanks to a positive score of 51.2% and a negative of -32.1%. Likewise, an alert sounds for the Buenos Aires head of government: since October he lost 12 weighting points in favor.

An interesting breakdown to observe and analyze in the study is the table that shows the opinions according to sex, age, educational level and area of ​​residence. There are fewer differences than might be assumed in such a polarized setting.

– The best of Macri appears among women (42% positive), those over 51 years of age (+ 50.8%), those who only finished primary school (+ 43.3%) and those who live in the interior of the country (+ 43, 1%). The most striking thing in his case is the data by educational level, since in general Juntos por el Cambio has stronger support among university students.

– The best of FernándezCuriously, it also occurs among women (+ 36%), those over 51 (34.3%), those who finished primary school (34.4%) and – the only difference with Macri – those who live in the AMBA (+ 32.9%).

