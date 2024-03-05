The majority of American voters interviewed in a new poll commissioned by the broadcaster Fox News considers the situation on the border between the USA and Mexico and the management of the national economy to be the country's biggest problems, seen by many even as emergencies that have been ignored by Joe Biden.

According to survey data, eight in 10 voters consider the situation at the border to be an emergency (41%) or a serious problem (37%), while two in 10 say the issue is less than it seems. Still, seven in 10 voters go so far as to say that the White House is to blame for the lack of security at the country's borders.

For a large part of those interviewed (around 80%), Congress is responsible for the crisis due to the lack of action in approving stricter legislation in relation to illegal immigration, while seven in 10 blame the Democratic administration for the lack of inspection at the border, which led to the current internal crisis.

The majority of Americans consulted also said that Biden mainly failed to unify the country (69%); in making the country safer (63%); in managing the economy (61%); in improving America's image (61%); in helping the working class (58%); African Americans (51%); and combating climate change (51%).

For 37% of American voters, the country's economy is seen as a priority and influences the decision to vote for president, while immigration follows with 21% and abortion with 10%.

The survey was conducted from February 25 to 28, by the opinion research centers Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), at the request of Fox News.

The survey includes interviews with a randomly selected sample of 1,262 registered voters across the country. Respondents spoke to interviewers via landline (134) and cell phone (797) or completed the online survey after receiving a text message (331). Results based on the full sample have a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

“Super Tuesday”

This Tuesday (5), voters from 15 American states will go to the polls to vote in the Democratic and Republican primaries, which could officially define the candidates who will compete in the November presidential elections. Among the states that have already started voting are two of the largest, California and Texas.

The current president of the United States, Joe Biden, and his great rival, former president Donald Trump, arrive at the important event on the electoral agenda with the nominations in the captions practically guaranteed.

Americans also head to the polls in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. Additionally, Alaska holds the Republican primary, while Democrats vote overseas and in the territories of American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands.