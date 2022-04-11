fAccording to a survey, almost a third of Germans question the political system in Germany. In a representative survey by the Allensbach Institute, 31 percent of the participants said they lived in a “sham democracy” “in which the citizens have nothing to say”. The SWR commissioned the survey and published the results on Monday.

The East-West difference is striking. According to the survey, 28 percent of West Germany believe they live in a “sham democracy”. In the eastern German federal states, this opinion is represented by 45 percent of those questioned. According to the survey, 28 percent of all Germans think that the democratic system in Germany should be “fundamentally changed”.

The occasion was the murder of Idar-Oberstein

The Allensbach Institute carried out the survey on behalf of SWR for the documentary “Story im Erste: Murder at the gas station – from protest to violence?”, which was to be broadcast on ARD on Monday evening. According to the broadcaster, it is about the Question to what extent right-wing extremist sentiment, conspiracy theories and opinions that endanger democracy are widespread in connection with the protest against the Corona measures.

In September, a gas station employee was shot dead in Idar-Oberstein, Rhineland-Palatinate. It was the most serious crime known to date in connection with the corona pandemic in Germany. The 50-year-old is said to have shot his 20-year-old victim after a dispute about the mask requirement. The trial against him began in March.