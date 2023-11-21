Home page politics

From: Fabian Hartmann

Press Split

After the federal budget disaster, the traffic light coalition is currently worried about urgently needed loans. Meanwhile, a new survey shows that the governing parties are losing support.

Berlin – After the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling last week declaring the federal government’s supplementary budget for 2021 unconstitutional, the federal budget is now missing 60 billion euros for climate protection. Because fixed loans may no longer be accessed. The government parties were then punished by the electorate in a recent survey last Sunday (November 19, 2023). As part of the Sunday question from Insa/YouGovwhich from the Picture was initiated, the SPD, Greens and FDP together only achieved 35 percent in the new survey – and thus only around a third of all votes from those surveyed.

After the budget freeze, new survey disaster for the traffic light

Hardly any time has passed since Sunday when the traffic light coalition has already received the next news about low poll numbers: According to the current RTL/ntv trend barometer Only 15 percent of those surveyed chose the SPD, 14 percent for the Greens and just 5 percent for the FDP. According to the trend barometer, the strongest force remains RTL and NTV the Union with 30 percent, followed by the AfD with 21 percent. The Left and Free Voters each have 3 percent, other parties 9 percent.

Although the results of current trend barometers speak against the governing parties, this does not seem to have had an impact on the electorate’s trust in the traffic light coalition: a total of 58 percent of those surveyed said that they believe that the coalition made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP will last until at the end of the legislative period. In contrast, 37 percent, or a third of those surveyed, expect the government coalition to collapse before then.

Survey debacle for traffic light coalition: Confidence in continued existence declines compared to the summer break

The proportion of those who believe in the continued existence of the traffic light government is currently lower than in July after the start of the parliamentary summer break, but similar to the first half of the year. There was less change compared to the previous week in the Chancellor question: In the scenario Scholz – Merz – Habeck, 19 percent of those surveyed are currently in favor of Scholz, 21 percent for Merz and 18 percent for Habeck. In the constellation Scholz – Merz – Baerbock, Scholz has 22, Merz 24 and Baerbock 16 percent.

But what about the support of individual parties for the traffic light coalition? There, the AfD only expects a premature collapse of the government coalition before the end of the legislative period in 2025. The CDU and CSU (58 percent) believe that the traffic light government will continue until then. And the supporters of the governing parties also believe in this: the Greens (80 percent) are most likely to believe that the governing coalition will continue. The situation is similar among SPD supporters (76 percent). Trust in traffic lights is less firmly anchored among supporters of the FDP (66 percent).

In addition to the traffic light coalition, the Left is losing support in the survey

After the departure of Sahra Wagenknecht and nine other members of the Bundestag, the Left parliamentary group in the Bundestag dissolved last week. The party is now also suffering the consequences of this in the Survey results from the RTL/ntv trend barometer to feel. According to this, only 3 percent of those surveyed would currently vote for The Left.

In view of such low approval from the electorate, the restart, which was unanimously formulated at the federal party conference of the Left at the weekend, risks being a long-term process.

However, according to the most recent survey, the proportion of non-voters is higher than the values ​​of the last federal election (23.4 percent): a full 26 percent of those RTL and ntv Respondents therefore make up non-voters and undecided people.