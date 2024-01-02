Home page politics

Almost 60 percent of those surveyed by “YouGov” believed that the AfD would appoint a head of government after the state elections in the east.

Berlin – The AfD continues to be at the polls high: new state parliaments will be elected in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg in September. The majority of Germans expect that the AfD will then achieve an absolute majority in at least one federal state in eastern Germany – and thus also be able to appoint the Prime Minister.

According to a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov On behalf of the news agency, 53 percent consider such a scenario to be likely and only 32 percent consider it unlikely. In East Germany, 58 percent expect the AfD to come to power in one of the three countries and become the head of government.

The most recent “Sunday question in Saxony” meanwhile showed a result for the AfD of 37 percent – which means, according to the survey, it receives significantly more support in the state than the CDU with 30 percent. This was the result of the latest Civey survey commissioned by Saxon newspaperas the Picture reported.

Survey: 42 percent do not believe that “Firewall” supports the AfD

In all three federal states, the AfD is clearly ahead in surveys. All other parties represented in the three state parliaments are currently ruling out a coalition with the AfD. As things currently stand, the AfD could only become head of government if it received an absolute majority of seats in parliament.

However, 42 percent of those surveyed do not believe that the CDU/CSU will keep their promise not to work with the AfD at the state and federal level. Only 36 percent are of the opinion that this so-called “firewall” will hold.

The AfD is already responsible at the local level. Last year, an AfD politician was elected full-time mayor in Saxony-Anhalt for the first time. In mid-December, a candidate running for the AfD won a mayoral election in Pirna, Saxony. The AfD has also been the district administrator in the southern Thuringian district of Sonneberg for about six months.

Bundestag election: majority sees Union in first place

With a view to the next federal election, which is currently in autumn 2025, the picture looks different. 27 percent believe it is likely that the AfD will become the strongest party. However, 56 percent consider this to be unrealistic.

59 percent expect the CDU/CSU to win the election. In contrast, only 16 percent believe that the SPD will become the strongest party again with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Only 9 percent believe the Greens can do that. (dpa/frs)